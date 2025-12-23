Telia receives clearance for Bredband2 acquisition

In July, Telia Company announced a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Swedeish ISP Bredband2 to tender all shares in Bredband2 to Telia. Telia has now received competition approval from the Swedish Competition Authority and has therefore received all necessary approvals from authorities for the offer, which means that this condition for completion of the offer has now been satisfied.

As a result, completion of the offer is no longer conditional upon receipt of all necessary regulatory, governmental or similar clearances, approvals, decisions and other actions from authorities or similar, including from competition authorities. Accordingly, this condition for completion of the offer has been satisfied.

The acceptance period for the Offer commenced on September 1st and ends on January 30th 2026. Settlement for the shares in Bredband2 tendered in the offer will be initiated as soon as Telia announces that the conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled, or if Telia otherwise decides to complete the offer. Provided that such announcement takes place no later than February 2nd 2026, settlement is expected to be initiated on or around February 6th 2026.