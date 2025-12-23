La Liga’s TV revenues dip

Spanish football clubs will share €1.43 billion in TV rights during the 2024–25 season, with TV remaining the prominent income source for Spanish football, despite an overall decline in La Liga’s audiovisual revenues.

The figure, distributed by LaLiga across the first and second leagues, represents a slight drop from the €1.49 billion allocated in the previous season.

Clubs in La Liga EA Sports (First Division) have been particularly affected, with the total amount distributed falling from €1.35 billion in 2023–24 to €1.29 billion this season.

Real Madrid remain the biggest beneficiary of broadcast revenues, receiving €157.5 million, slightly down from €159.5 million on the previous season. They overtake Barcelona, who, despite being reigning champions, also saw their share fall from €162.4 million to €156.4 million.

Atlético Madrid rank third, although their TV income has also declined, from €117.8 million to €108.1 million, reflecting the general downward trend across the league.

Among the rest of the top-flight clubs, TV revenues are distributed as follows (in millions of euros): Real Sociedad (67.80), Athletic Club (67.50), Real Betis (64.67), Sevilla (63.95), Villarreal (57.81), Valencia (52.53), Osasuna (48.09), Celta Vigo (45.77), Getafe (45.46), Mallorca (43.89), Alavés (43.46), Rayo Vallecano (42.70) and Las Palmas (40.63).

In La Liga Hypermotion (Second Division), a total of €173.3 million is shared among clubs. Recently relegated teams benefit most thanks to parachute payments designed to cushion the financial impact of relegation. Cádiz top the list with €22.6 million, including €13.8 million in relegation aid, followed by Almería (€18.8 million, €10.4 million in aid) and Granada (€17.1 million, €9 million in aid).

Beyond club allocations, Spanish football also funnels part of its TV income towards the wider football ecosystem, with €6.87 million allocated to the players’ union AFE and €0.29 million to the Futbolistas ON union app.