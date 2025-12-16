Morris to lead Channel 4’s 4Studio

Channel 4 has appointed Alex Morris as the new Managing Director of its Leeds-based social-first division, 4Studio. Morris will have strategic and operational control of 4Studio, playing a central role in developing and steering Channel 4’s over-arching social strategy in collaboration with peers across the organisation.

Channel 4 says 4Studio is a pivotal part of its digital acceleration strategy, with the mission to create, adapt and distribute content across social media channels, working closely across Channel 4 to make this a success. To date in 2025, views of full episodes of Channel 4 programming on YouTube are up 59 per cent year on year to 164 million. It is also a key component of Channel 4’s Nations & Regions strategy, with a focus on finding and nurturing the next generation of media talent, for both the industry and the business.

Morris joins from SB Media Group where, as Chief Creative Officer, he helped to grow the business from a Dubai-based Content Creator operation into a global media company. He replaces Matt Risley who departed Channel 4 in September after having led the division since 2019.

Morris has spent the last 15 years building and running digital first content businesses at the heart of social media and the creator economy. These include LADbible Group and Barcroft Studios, where he helped lead the business for over a decade before selling to Future PLC.

Starting in January 2026, Morris will report on an interim basis to Ruth Brougham, Streaming Business Director, Channel 4. Brougham said: “This is a critical hire for us and one that underscores the importance of 4Studio in helping to deliver our Fast Forward strategy. I’d like to thank Alex Armstrong and Janine Smith for all that they’ve done to lead the team during their time as interim Managing Directors of 4Studio.”

Morris added: “I’m delighted to be joining Channel 4 to lead the talented 4Studio team. It’s an incredibly vibrant and exciting time in the digital economy, full of opportunities, and I’m looking forward to building on the great work that 4Studio has done to date.”