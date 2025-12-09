Six new live channels and hundreds of hours of on-demand programming will launch on 5’s streaming service, following a deal with Hearst Networks and an expanded partnership with AMC Networks International (AMCNI) UK.

The new launches build on 5’s strategy to expand its streamed offering with curated partner content to sit alongside 5’s own drama originals, factual and kids’ programming, as well as content from parent company Paramount’s wider family of brands.

AMCNI UK will debut four FAST channels this month: AMC Cupid, AMC Reality, Love After Lockup and True Crime UK. Three of these channels – AMC Cupid, AMC Reality and Love After Lockup – are operated solely by AMCNI UK. True Crime UK is operated through a joint venture between Paramount and AMCNI UK. The mix of single-series and genre-specific channels drawn from popular shows will be the first third-party additions to 5’s live lineup, which includes 5 Cops, 5 Christmas and Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly.

AMCNI UK’s new live channels join the existing selection of AVoD content which launched on 5 earlier this year: AMC Collection, True Crime UK and AMC Shudder Selects.

Hearst Network’s partnership with 5 begins with two new AVoD collections: Inside Crime which is available now and Mystery TV, coming in January 2026. In addition, two corresponding FAST channels for 5 will follow in Q1 2026.

Kiaran Saunders, Vice President of Distribution at 5, commented:“Our partnerships with AMCNI UK and Hearst Networks represent a significant step in our strategy to deliver a deep, rich selection of content to audiences and advertisers. With these new FAST channels and on-demand collections, we continue to strengthen 5’s position as a leading destination for premium programming across a range of genres – particularly true crime where AMC and Hearst have a best-in-class offering.”

New live channels from AMCNI UK

AMC Cupid is a destination for everything wedding and dating related. Titles include My Fair Wedding with David Tutera, Match Made in Heaven and Million Dollar Matchmaker.

AMC Reality features some of most popular reality TV shows, such as Love After Lock Up, Growing Up Hip Hop, Amazing Wedding Cakes, Million Dollar Matchmaker, LA Hair and many more.

Love After Lockup follows couples as they navigate love, trust, and second chances at every stage of incarceration, from first letters and jailhouse proposals to post-release reunions and the challenges of building a life on the outside.

True Crime UK offers original true crime programming includes Murder by the Sea, Donal MacIntyre's Killer Evidence, Wrongly Accused, Killers: Caught on Camera, Secrets of a Murder Detective, Cold Cases Reopened and Murder UK.

