Freely adding WBD, CNN channels

Everyone TV has announced more streaming channels will be added to its live and on demand streaming platform, Freely, via partnerships with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) UK & Ireland and CNN.

CNN Headlines, a channel featuring the top stories in global news, business and sport, tailored for international audiences, is available immediately on Freely on channel 305. Then from early 2026, WBD UK & Ireland’s six free-to-air linear channels will start streaming on Freely. These include Quest, Quest Red, Food Network, DMAX, Really and TLC – which moves to free-to-air in January.

The channel line-up brings viewers some of the UK’s most popular British factual entertainment series from The Yorkshire Auction House to Richard Hammond’s Workshop. The line-up will also be bolstered by a new-look TLC, offering a mix of entertainment with scripted comedies The Big Bang Theory and new spin-off Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, as well as unscripted series including the return of Mock the Week and new show Zero Stars, with comedians Roisin Conaty and Sara Pascoe. Outside of discovery+, Freely is the only place to stream channels Quest, Quest Red, Food Network, DMAX, Really and TLC, for free, all in one place.

The live TV offering on Freely continues to expand, not just with streamed versions of familiar favourites previously seen on Freeview, but also with new never-seen-before channels thanks to the increased capabilities streaming offers. These include Channel 4’s 4Life, 4Homes and 4Reality, plus five new streamed channels from AMC Networks International.

This latest set of deals comes hot on the heels of the recent announcement that Hearst Networks EMEA, Bloomberg TV+, Talking Pictures TV, Gemporia and Local TV will also join the platform. Talking Pictures launched on Freely channel 36 in November, with Hearst Networks EMEA streaming Blaze on the platform from next week and the remaining channels set to launch in 2026.

The new additions mean Freely will carry over 70 live channels via Wi-Fi, alongside more than 75,000 hours of on demand content.m.

Deep Halder, CCO, Everyone TV, commented: “These additional channels have so much to offer the Freely audience, further expanding the line-up for UK homes who are increasingly choosing to stream live TV. From global news delivered by CNN to the extensive portfolio of entertainment shows from Warner Bros Discovery, who recently announced some exciting linear-first commissions of fan favourites including a new-look Mock the Week coming to TLC next year. Viewers will be able to easily and seamlessly access these brand-new shows, all in one place, for free, on Freely.”