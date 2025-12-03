€50m Series A funding for Titan OS

Titan OS, the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment and advertising company, has raised €50 million in Series A funding, led by Highland Europe, with participation from Mangrove Capital Partners and other investors.

Founded in 2023 by Jacinto Roca – previously founder of Wuaki.tv, acquired by Rakuten – and his co-founders Timothy Edwards, Miquel Barba and Tobias Pfalzgraff, Titan OS was created with the mission to improve the way people discover content and how brands access audiences on connected TVs. Titan OS will use the latest funding to continue product improvements, building enhanced user experiences for the end consumer and ecosystem partners.

Operating for over two years, Titan OS has scaled revenues by 10 times, reached over 18 million active users, and licensed its technology to a number of global TV brands including Philips, Sony, Vestel and JVC. The company’s platform integrates content, technology, and advertising from across providers, empowering TV manufacturers, content owners and advertisers to deliver a unified, profitable and user-centric TV experience.

Edwards commented: “We are honoured to have Highland Europe as our lead investor. This milestone reinforces our vision to build the leading independent Connected TV OS from Europe. Our growth over the past two years is only the beginning – we plan to raise further capital next year to accelerate expansion and continue empowering our partners and users worldwide.”

Laurence Garrett, General Partner at Highland Europe, added: “Titan OS is redefining the connected TV experience with a platform that rivals global players while maintaining a distinctly European innovation DNA. We believe their vision, technology, and team uniquely position them to become a global leader in the next wave of television.”

With this new round of funding, Titan OS says it will “strengthen its position as the leading independent Connected TV platform from Europe, expand its global OEM partnerships, and invest further in product innovation and advertising technology that enhance both user experience and monetisation opportunities for its ecosystem partners”.