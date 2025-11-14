South Africa: Vodacom signs with Starlink

South Africa’s Vodacom Group has signed what it described as a “pivotal” agreement with SpaceX’s Starlink. Starlink is not yet approved to launch its direct-to-device activity in the country.

“Integrating Starlink’s satellite backhaul into Vodacom’s mobile network will accelerate network coverage expansion while increasing network performance in rural areas,” Vodacom said in a statement.

Vodacom will resell Starlink dishes and modems and subscription services to enterprise and small business customers in Africa, while “retaining the flexibility to create localised value propositions that consider the unique requirements and affordability of the African market”.

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub, commented: “Low-Earth orbit satellite technology will help bridge the digital divide where traditional infrastructure is not feasible, and this partnership will unlock new possibilities for the unconnected.”