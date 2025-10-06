TiVo exits DVR market

TiVo Corporation is quitting its consumer Digital Video Recorder (DVR) market. At its peak there were millions of TiVo recorders in the market with users praising its time-shifting technology. Launched in 1999 the technology was capable of skipping ads and pausing live transmissions, technology which is now commonplace but at the time was revolutionary.

More recent devices have been available with 4K storage capability. However, streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and their competitors make pausing, rewinding and other functionality commonplace.

Sales of the various TiVo iterations have declined steadily and not helped by the market’s domination of smart TVs often with TiVo-type functionality.

In the place of the hardware models, the company is now doubling down on its TiVo Operating System (OS), a customisable platform now powering smart TVs from select manufacturers. Partnerships with popular TV brands are expanding, with recent integrations in mid-range models from Hisense and TCL, where its Operating System handles voice search, universal remote control functionality, and ad-skipping for on-demand content.

TiVo also has an interesting market in new model cars with its Auto Stage product line, now integrated in Ford and Volkswagen models. TiVo licenses AutoStage (Powered by TiVo) to automakers as a royalty-generating business.

TiVo said: “Video consumption by TiVo device users equals over 5 billion hours per year on over 3.6 billion devices and vehicles.”