FCC ends EchoStar investigation

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has been something of a thorn in the side of Charlie Ergen’s EchoStar, and frequently complaining that EchoStar’s use of its wholly-owned 5G cellular spectrum was inadequate.

The past month has seen EchoStar agree a $17 billion deal to sell wireless spectrum to Elon Musk’s SpaceX as well as a $23 billion spectrum sale to AT&T.

While placing billions of dollars into its bank account, it seems that EchoStar has also pleased the FCC. The regulator has decided to end its investigation into EchoStar’s 5G buildout obligations in the US, according to a letter from the agency’s chair.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr wrote in a letter to EchoStar’s Charley Ergen that he had asked the agency staff to close the investigation and concluded that EchoStar has satisfied its buildout obligations. Chairman Carr told reporters September 9 that the deal could be a “potential game changer for the American consumer.”

He said it promises to free up new spectrum and bring new sources of competition to the wireless market.

Carr said he also directed the staff to confirm EchoStar’s exclusive rights to a key spectrum block for ground and satellite use.