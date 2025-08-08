LG Channels improves access to news content

LG Electronics is partnering with a number of broadcasters and news organisations across multiple regions to add more news streams to its LG Channels platform, making them both relevant to local audiences and easier to access and explore.

Starting this August, LG Channels news content can also be accessed directly from the home screen via newly introduced News Portal. Rolled out via Q-Card in the UK, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Germany on TVs running webOS 25, this feature is expected to expand to more platforms later this year – supporting further news consumption growth, thanks to the company’s FAST service.

In the US, LG Smart TV users can access an array of news channels through LG Channels News Hub, a curated source for FAST news channels. The News Hub is made possible through partnerships with multiple leading national and local broadcasters whose channels are available in the News Hub, including NBCUniversal, Disney, Fox Television Stations, Bloomberg Media, Warner Bros Discovery, Allen Media Group’s Local Now, EW Scripps, Sinclair Broadcast Group and others. In addition, users can still access news channels through the Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) on their LG Smart TVs. LG Channels also provides localised content from Local Now channels, Allen Media Group’s free news streaming service, which delivers over 220 local channels in every US ZIP code.

Expanding its offerings for Spanish-speaking viewers, LG collaborated with NBCUniversal News Group earlier this year to introduce Telemundo Station Group’s 24/7 streaming news channels. These channels – Telemundo Noticias California, Telemundo Noticias Texas, Telemundo Noticias Florida and Telemundo Noticias Noreste – deliver regional news coverage.

“Our goal with LG Channels has always been to make high-quality, relevant content accessible to everyone,” said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “By working with trusted news providers and powerful broadcasters across regions and continuously improving how users discover and access content, we are making local and national news more approachable, timely and meaningful within everyday viewing.”

LG Channels viewing time has increased in Mexico and Brazil as local news content becomes more available. In Mexico, major local broadcasters TV Azteca, Multimedios and Grupo Imagen joined LG Channels this year, strengthening its local news lineup. TV Azteca’s FIA has emerged as the most-watched channel among the 190 channels available on LG Channels in Mexico, underscoring strong demand for quality local news. These additions have driven a 95 per cent year-over-year increase in viewing hours in Mexico.

In Brazil, LG Channels has expanded local news offerings with the launch of New Brasil in partnership with Grupo Bandeirantes – one of the country’s top broadcasters – CNN Brasil, and Times Brasil – Licenciado Exclusivo CNBC. Since these launches, the platform’s viewing hours in Brazil have increased by more than 40 percent, with CNN Brasil the most-watched.

LG also continues to expand the availability of local news content on LG Channels across Europe. In markets like the U.K. and France, news partnerships have driven strong month-over-month growth, with double-digit increases in viewership. Currently, over 100 news channels including BFM TV (France), GB News (UK), CNN International (UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland), CNN Headlines (available in 16 European countries), Bloomberg Television (UK), Euronews IN DIRETTA (Italy) and CNN en Español (Spain) are available, with more channels, such as France 24, scheduled to launch soon.

In Spain, LG Channels has added content through a landmark partnership with RTVE, the national public broadcaster. Viewers can now enjoy RTVE’s premium content for free, including flagship channels La 1, La 2 and Canal 24 Horas (24H) – the latter being a trusted source for real-time national and international news.

Strong local news content is increasing viewing time across other regions as well. In Australia, the addition of Sky News Australia has boosted engagement significantly. In Korea, local news from major outlets such as TV Chosun, JTBC, MBN, Channel A and YTN consistently garner the most viewing time among the 130 channels available on LG Channels.

In India, LG Channels offers a election of FAST news channels to meet local demand for information. As of June 2025, news accounts for over 40 per cent of all viewing time, with news channels dominating the platform’s top 10. LG Channels features over 40 news channels in eight regional languages. Among these, Aaj Tak is the most-watched nationwide, with other major Hindi-language channels including India TV, Republic Bharat, TV9 Bharatvarsh and NDTV India.