Mercury Studios to livestream Black Sabbath’s final show

Mercury Studios, the music-focused content studio, has secured exclusive rights to produce and livestream Back To The Beginning, a historic global event that will see Black Sabbath’s original lineup reunite on July 5th for the first and last time in over two decades.

Taking place at Birmingham’s Villa Park stadium, the sold-out event marks Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell performance, bringing together some of heavy metal’s biggest icons including Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Bill Ward, Metallica and Guns N’ Roses.

After selling out in under 16 minutes, Mercury Studios will offer fans around the world a front-row seat to this celebratory event, which supports charities close to Ozzy’s heart, via a global livestream experience in partnership with streaming technology partner Kiswe. Fans will have access to the raw livestream from 3pm on July 5th, and will also have exclusive access to rewatch the concert in its entirety for another 48 hours.

Executive Producers for Mercury Studios are Kelly Sweeney and Alice Webb, and for Black Sabbath is Sharon Osbourne. Mercury Studio’s past livestream credits include Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road by Sam Smith and The Cure live at The Troxy.

Livestream tickets are on sale now via the Back To The Beginning website, priced at £24.99, or £54.99 bundled with a commemorative t-shirt.

Kelly Sweeney, Managing Director of Mercury Studios commented: “Mercury Studios are incredibly proud to be involved in capturing this monumental milestone at Villa Park. Back To The Beginning will be an unforgettable experience, and our aim is to deliver this moment to fans worldwide, wherever they are, so they don’t miss out on seeing music history being made.”

Sharon Osbourne added: “We had such an overwhelming demand from fans from around the globe, who couldn’t get tickets to the show, and they took to social media, pleading with us to broadcast a livestream of the show. Being this is such a historic event, we just couldn’t let them down.”

The event at Villa Park, produced by Live Nation, will be hosted and compered by American actor Jason Momoa, and feature a supergroup of musicians. Other artists announced so far include Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, Rival Sons, Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Dave Ellefson, David Draiman (Disturbed), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Jake E Lee, KK Downing, Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Tom Morello, Vernon Reid (Living Colour) and Whitfield Crane (Ugly Kid Joe).