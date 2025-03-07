Spain: Telefónica to bid for new FTA DTT channel?

Spanish telco Telefónica is considering bidding for the new nationwide free-to-air DTT channel to be awarded by public tender in the last quarter of 2025.

According to El Economista, Telefónica is negotiating with a group of media group Prisa shareholders who would be interested in the new TV channel, unlike Prisa – which has ruled itself out of bidding for the channel – in which they have around a 17 per cent stake. That group would be led by the former content director of Prisa, José Miguel Contreras, who would have a €25 million budget for the new channel.

The new channel would operate under the brand of La Séptima and would aim to compete with the likes of Mediaset and Atresmedia.

Telefónica’s interest in the new TV channel has come after a major shake-up in its management team. The board of directors has appointed Emilio Gayo as the new CEO of the group replacing Angel Vilá; Telefónica has also replaced the current CEO of pay-TV platform Movistar+. Sergio Oslé, with Javier de Paz; and Daniel Domenjó, previously CEO of production company Satisfaction Iberia, is the new CEO of the pay-TV group.