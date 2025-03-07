Mediawan takes majority stake in See-Saw Films

Mediawan, the independent European audiovisual content studio, has announced its partnership with the UK and Australian-based independent production company See-Saw Films through the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in the company.

See-Saw was founded in 2008 by Joint CEOs Emile Sherman and Iain Canning, and has produced a string of celebrated TV and film title. Recent releases include Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar and Heartstopper season 3, season 4 of hit Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, and Sky’s second-highest-rated drama commission of 2024, Sweetpea (pictured). See-Saw’s previous landmark series and feature films include Top of the Lake created and directed by Jane Campion, State of the Union written by Nick Hornby, The King’s Speech directed by Tom Hooper, One Life starring Anthony Hopkins, The Power of the Dog written and directed by Jane Campion and Lion directed by Garth Davis.

The company has produced almost 100 hours of high-end drama and 16 seasons of returning programming for streamers and broadcasters including Apple TV+, Netflix, AMC, BBC, Foxtel, Sky, Starz and feature films for A24, Prime Video, Lionsgate, Netflix, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros.

Mediawan, already present in the market in the UK with Drama Republic (The English, The Lovers, One Day), Misfits Entertainment (Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, Rising Phoenix, McQueen) and with animation specialist Wildseed Studios expands with See-Saw its premium company partners and establishes itself in Australia.

Canning and Sherman will continue in their roles as co-CEOs, alongside Joint MDs Helen Gregory and Simon Gillis, and Head of TV and Film, Australia Liz Watts. They oversee a team of eight executive producers and a staff of over 50 people across development, production, legal and business affairs, finance and marketing.

“We are delighted to welcome See-Saw Films to the Mediawan family. Under Iain and Emile’s leadership, See-Saw has become one of the most prestigious, innovative, and critically acclaimed production companies,” said Pierre-Antoine Capton, Co-founder and CEO of The Mediawan Group and Elisabeth d’Arvieu, CEO of Mediawan Pictures. “Through this new partnership, Mediawan reinforces its commitment to bringing together the finest talent behind exceptional and impactful content while providing an even more compelling platform for top creative talent worldwide.”

Canning and Sherman added: “As we celebrate See-Saw’s 18th year, we are thrilled to be entering into this partnership with Mediawan, the extraordinary global powerhouse that Pierre-Antoine and his team have created. This union reflects a shared vision for growth, creative excellence and independence. It will enable us to take our ambitions to new heights and provide us with greater resources for our team and the exceptional talent we work with, as we continue to bring bold, impactful stories to global audiences.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.