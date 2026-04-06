Hallmark Media taps Sprows SVP, Original Series; Tatiana Erasme VP, Casting & Talent Strategy

Hallmark Media has announced the return of Marybeth Sprows as senior vice president, original series, overseeing both current and new series development. She rejoins Hallmark from Sony Pictures Television, where she launched and ran AFFIRM Television, a division of the Sony AFFIRM brand serving audiences seeking faith, family, and inspirational content. Throughout the course of her career, she has held development and production roles at Paulist Productions, Imagine Television and Bad Robot. Some of her feature projects include a modern adaption of Little Women, the documentary The Dating Project, and made-for-television movies Every Other Holiday, The Town that Came A-Courtin’, and Christmas for a Dollar, which she developed and executive produced.

What’s more, Hallmark Media’s Tatiana Erasme is elevated to vice president, casting & talent strategy, leading talent strategy across the enterprise. Erasme, who joined the company in 2017, has strategically driven casting operations for Hallmark’s wide-ranging family of actors and will take on an elevated role, further optimising talent utilization across the business.

Both Sprows and Erasme are located in Los Angeles and will report to Head of Programming, Michelle Vicary.

“Compelling series and beloved talent are highly regarded components of our business that bring perpetual joy to our viewers,” said Vicary. “I’m pleased to welcome Marybeth, a veteran producer and storyteller, back to the company where she will amplify Hallmark’s successful trajectory of original series. I’m also proud to celebrate Tatiana’s contributions and her ongoing dedication to her craft, which allow us to shine a spotlight on a sensational repertoire of talent, both longstanding and new, who have helped make Hallmark a place where fandom is ever-growing.”

Vicary’s leadership team also includes Randy Pope, senior vice president, original movies and physical production, who will oversee core movie development, coproductions, and physical production teams; and Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president, programming and content innovation, who will lead the development of Hallmark’s tentpole and branded partnership content.