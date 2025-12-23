Vilpa Films launching Vilpa Max streaming platform

Vilpa Films, the production company established my Mexican producer, filmmaker and author Alejandro Vilpa, will launch its new streaming platform, Vilpa Max, on January 31st 20206.

The platform will seek to provide short filmmakers from around the world an opportunity to present their work to a global audience. Vilpa Max, which will at first roll out in the UK, North Africa and the Middle East, before going to further territories later, will launch with two options; a free ad-supported tier, and a paid ad-free option priced at £4.99 in the UK and $3.99 in the Middle East and North Africa.

Some of films set to be featured at launch include Oscar-winning short The Mozart of Pickpockets from writer/director Philippe Pollet-Villard, the Oscar-nominated The Red Suitcase from director Cyrus Neshvad, and Palme d’Or winning All the Crows in the World from writer/director Yi Tang.

Vilpa commented: “At Vilpa Films and Vilpa Max, our mission is to champion extraordinary cinema while creating a bridge for emerging filmmakers to enter the international distribution landscape.We curate and produce work that stands alongside Oscar-winning and Cannes-acclaimed films, offering audiences a catalogue defined by vision, craft, and cultural impact. At the same time, we empower new voices by giving them opportunities to gain international visibility and positioning as they continue building their careers.”