Study: US Hispanics watch more genres, co-view more often

The ARF DASH TV Universe Study captures how American households connect to and consume TV across platforms and devices.

Hispanic Heritage Month and the release of the first wave of DASH 2025 present a timely opportunity to look into the TV habits of Hispanics, a segment that now represents more than 15 per cent of US households.

Hispanic households watch more TV genres and co-view more frequently

The composition and family orientation of Hispanic households are reflected in their TV usage. Larger and younger than the US average, Hispanics families are more likely to have children (29 per cent vs 21 per cent US), and nearly half have three or more members (46 per cent vs 36 per cent US). Hispanic households watch a broader range of TV genres, with 32 per cent indicating that they typically watch 10 or more genres compared to 28 per cent overall US, and Hispanics lean more toward family-friendly formats such as Children’s/Cartoons, Game Show, and Reality TV.

Additionally, TV viewing is a little less likely to be solitary: 50 per cent of Hispanic respondents (vs 47 per cent overall US) report having watched TV with another household member yesterday.

Over-the-Air reception is significant in Spanish-dominant homes

In TV reception, Hispanic households display similar trends to overall US population. The split appears when language enters the frame. Within the DASH reception framework, Spanish-dominant households are almost twice as likely to be OTA (29 per cent) than non-Spanish-dominant households (15 per cent).

Households classified as OTA have at least one antenna attached to a television set and do not have pay-TV access. English-dominant Hispanic households track near the market baseline. The implication is straightforward: local Spanish-language channels are a critical touchpoint for this audience.

Netflix has a higher penetration in Hispanic households than in the US as a whole

Netflix is the only major paid streaming service not explicitly Spanish-focused with above-average penetration in Hispanic households: 68 per cent compared to 61 per cent overall US. Spanish-language services such as Univision NOW and ViX Premium also index higher, while Prime Video, Peacock, and Paramount+ under-index for Hispanic households.

Thanks to a sizable Spanish-language library, Netflix enjoys a strong presence even in Spanish-dominant homes.

Hispanic households display distinct shopping patterns

DASH records past week and past month shopping activity, both online and in-person, at 18 major retailers with retail media networks. Hispanic consumers over-index in the Pharmacy and Everyday Essentials category (CVS, Dollar Tree, Walgreens), as well as Apparel and Beauty (Macy’s, Ulta). Hispanic households under-index in Home Improvement (Lowe’s, Tractor Supply, and Home Depot). For marketers, these differences can inform category targeting and retail media alignment with TV.