Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland football remains FTA on BBC

The BBC has extended its rights agreement with UEFA for a further two years, ensuring every Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland senior men’s international football match remains live and free-to-air until June 2028.

The new agreement will see the BBC broadcast around 60 live matches across the next two years, including this autumn’s UEFA Nations League fixtures and every European Qualifier to Euro 2028 involving the three nations.

Rhuanedd Richards, Interim Director of BBC Nations, commented: “Extending this agreement is fantastic news for football fans across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, ensuring every match is available live and free-to-air on the BBC. These fixtures bring communities together and deliver some of the biggest shared moments in our sporting calendar. We’re proud to continue telling these stories and showcasing our nations’ teams.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, added: “International football creates moments that unite communities, spark national pride and generate huge audiences across every platform. We’re delighted to extend our partnership with UEFA and continue bringing every Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland men’s international match to fans free-to-air. Whether watching on television, streaming on iPlayer or following through the BBC Sport website, app or our social channels, audiences can be sure the BBC will be there for every crucial moment on the road to UEFA Euro 2028.”

UEFA Euro 2028 will take place across nine stadiums in the UK and Ireland.