WOW! to be taken private

US multiplay operator WideOpenWest (WOW!) has entered into a definitive agreement under which affiliated investment funds of DigitalBridge Investments, LLC and Crestview Partners will acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of WOW! not already owned by Crestview and its affiliates for $5.20 (€4.48) per share in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion.

Crestview, WOW!’s largest stockholder, has agreed to roll over all of the shares of WOW! common stock that they own. The price represents a premium of 37.2 per cent to the unaffected price of $3.79, prior to the initial non-binding offer of $4.80 submitted by the purchaser group on May 2nd, 2024, and a 63 per cent premium to the closing price on Friday, August 8th, 2025.

“Today’s announcement is an exciting step for WOW!’s investors, employees and customers,” said WOW! CEO Teresa Elder. “WOW!’s next chapter with DigitalBridge and Crestview will bring new and exciting opportunities to our stakeholders and enhance our position as a trusted provider of fast, reliable and affordable broadband solutions.”

“This transaction offers significant and immediate value to stockholders, and after a thorough review process the special committee concluded that the consideration offered in this transaction, which represents a significant premium to WOW!’s trading price, offers the best available value to WOW! stockholders,” said Phil Seskin, Chair of the special committee of the WOW! Board of Directors.”

Jonathan Friesel, Senior Managing Director and Head of Fiber at DigitalBridge, said, “We are excited to partner with Crestview to support this next phase of growth at WOW!. We believe this transaction positions the company to deliver meaningful benefits to its customers and the communities it serves. We intend to invest in expanding and upgrading WOW!’s networks, adopting new technologies, and ensuring the organisation has the resources and support needed to continue delivering fast, reliable Internet service and a high-quality customer experience at competitive prices.”

Brian Cassidy, President and Head of Media at Crestview Partners, said: “This is an exciting day for WOW!, its customers and team members. Through this transaction, the company will deliver immediate value to WOW! stockholders, while bringing in an ideal capital partner in DigitalBridge to support WOW!’s long-term strategy, including geographic expansion and network technology upgrades. We look forward to partnering with DigitalBridge in the company’s next chapter as a private company.”

The WOW! Board of Directors has unanimously approved the proposed transaction, upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent and disinterested directors formed to lead the evaluation of the potential transaction.

In connection with the transaction, Crestview has entered into a rollover, voting and support agreement pursuant to which Crestview has agreed to vote all of its WOW! shares (which represent approximately 37 per cent of WOW!’s outstanding shares) in favour of the transaction, subject to certain terms and conditions set forth therein.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of the closing conditions, including receipt of WOW! stockholder approval and of required regulatory approvals. Upon completion of the transaction, WOW! will no longer be traded or listed on any public securities exchange.