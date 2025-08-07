ACE shutters NC-based IPTV service

Building on its global efforts to combat illegal streaming operations antipiracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) has reached a settlement with the operators of Rare Breed IPTV. As part of the agreement, the operators will permanently shut down their illegal service and pay a significant financial settlement.

Rare Breed IPTV was an unauthorised streaming platform that operated for years, offering thousands of live television channels and a video-on-demand library featuring more than 14,000 titles—all without the consent of the copyright holders.

With support from its member studios, ACE identified the individuals behind Rare Breed and contacted them in North Carolina. Following ACE’s enforcement efforts, the operators agreed to cease their infringing activities, pay financial compensation, and fully cooperate with ACE going forward.

“This enforcement action sends a strong message to piracy operators worldwide,” said Larissa Knapp, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Protection Officer of the Motion Picture Association. “Operating an illegal streaming service comes with serious consequences—including lawsuits, substantial financial penalties, and permanent shutdown.”