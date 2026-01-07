Goalhanger launches Premier League Greats podcast

Goalhanger has launched a new weekly series, Premier League Greats: The Moments That Made Them, after securing of global rights to feature Premier League action from every season since its inauguration in 1992 through to May 2025.

Releasing every Wednesday until the end of the season, Premier League Greats focuses on one Premier League legend per episode. Each instalment revisits five defining matches from that player’s career – the moments that shaped them, defined their legacy, and helped make Premier League history.

Across each episode, hosts Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards break down why each match truly mattered, what it revealed about the player at that moment in their career, and share personal stories and first-hand insight from their own time spent with the players.