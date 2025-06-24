La Liga CEO: “We’ve reduced piracy by 60% in Spain”

LALIGA Extratime, La Liga’s own annual sports industry event, took place at The Meliá Kuala Lumpur hotel last week. La Liga CEO, Javier Tebas, opened the event with a speech that emphasised the importance of the fight against audiovisual fraud.

Piracy causes global losses in terms of new revenues of more than 28 billion dollars every year, according to data from a study by Synamedia with Ampere Analysis. Spanish La Liga clubs, according to data recalled by its president Tebas in his speech, lose between 600 and 700 million per year.

This past season, La Liga has relied on the latest AI monitoring technology, which is used to monitor registration patterns, track suspicious behaviour in traffic and amplify the capacity of teams working to detect fraud. Likewise. La Liga has reinforced its work at the legal level, the dynamic blocking of IPs and the creation of a specialised unit with multidisciplinary professionals who work intensively in this area. As a result, piracy has been reduced by up to 60 per cent in the country, according to Tebas.

“Fighting audiovisual fraud has a high cost for La Liga, but we choose to lead, because the cost of not doing so is much higher. We are facing highly organised criminal networks that cause unimaginable damage across the economy. The scale of the challenge means that there must be total commitment at the institutional level and between companies, both in the sports industry and technology. This fight is global and collaborative, and we must also act by denouncing the inactivity of some intermediaries, who are allowing criminal content to be shared through their infrastructures,” said Tebas.

The global scale of the problem, as highlighted in the panel on this topic at the event, is enormous: according to a report by the Live Content Coalition (LCC), 10.8 million illegal sports broadcasts were detected in Europe alone in 2024. In the football industry, experts said, the consequences for clubs are enormous, as they force them to make short-term decisions in the face of uncertainty: reducing sporting or infrastructure investments, or delaying internationalisation projects.

La Liga participated in 2024 in Operation Kratos, led by Europol, which succeeded in dismantling a network of 22 million users in Europe. In this operation, weapons and drugs were also seized in searches. Legal milestones have also been achieved, such as the landmark ruling that allowed La Liga to carry out dynamic IP blocking. In addition, La Liga has strengthened its cooperation with responsible intermediaries such as Meta, YouTube or TikTok in recent seasons.