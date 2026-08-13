Disney+ has announced a one-year deal with The Overlap as the headline sponsor of both its popular original show Stick to Football and new original format Stick to United with Wayne Rooney covering the upcoming 2026/2027 football season.

Stick to Football, hosted by Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jill Scott, Ian Wright and Roy Keane, features a lineup of special guests discussing all things football whilst Stick to United with Wayne Rooney, hosted by Wayne Rooney and Mark Goldbridge, will analyse Manchester United’s results and performances, providing fans with insights, opinions and in-depth discussion on the biggest talking points surrounding the club.

Forty new episodes of Stick to Football will be available to stream on Disney+, alongside existing streaming platforms and The Overlap’s YouTube channel, with 20 episodes exclusive to Disney+ for a limited time. Disney+ has also commissioned an additional six episodes out of the UK exclusively for the streaming service, featuring a range of special guests.

Stick to United with Wayne Rooney will debut with 50 episodes on Disney+, alongside existing streaming platforms and The Overlap’s ‘The United Stand’ YouTube channel, with extended episode content exclusive to the streaming service.

Stick to United with Wayne Rooney will stream weekly from August 18th and Stick to Football weekly from August 20th on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.

Neville commented: “We’re immensely proud to be partnering with Disney+. It’s one of the world’s most iconic entertainment brands, and for us this is a unique partnership that feels right for everyone involved. What’s exciting is that we’re not changing who we are. Our community will continue to enjoy our content in exactly the way they always have through YouTube, while at the same time Disney+’s incredible global streaming audience will now be able to discover and enjoy it too. It’s a partnership that expands our reach without compromising our identity. Football fans around the world can continue to engage with our content wherever and however they choose, while together we’re creating an opportunity to introduce our shows to millions of new viewers globally. We believe that’s a genuinely exciting step forward for both The Overlap and Disney+.”

Rooney said: “Having worked with Gary, Roy, Jamie, Wrighty and Jill on both Stick to Football and The Overlap’s Fan Debate show it was a natural next step to co-host a new show from The Overlap that is totally dedicated to everything Manchester United. I am delighted to co-host Stick to United with Mark Goldbridge, which will be available to watch on The United Stand in addition to Disney+, where The Real Rooneys featuring me, Coleen and our 4 boys will premiere soon.”

Sean Doyle, VP, Unscripted, Disney+ EMEA, added: “As we move into a new era of sports entertainment on Disney+, we’re excited to be bringing one of the UK’s most popular and distinctive sports shows to the platform. What Gary and the team at The Overlap have created with Stick to Football – and now Stick to United with Wayne Rooney – is truly unique. Adding both shows broadens our local original content offering as we continue to expand into new sports formats, complementing our existing catalogue of drama, comedy, documentary, reality and ESPN on Disney+. I can’t wait for fans to see the special episodes we have in the pipeline. Watch this space.”

The Overlap is part of Global Studios, a digital studio for video-first podcasts from the Global media group.

The deal follows Netflix signing a deal with The Rest is Football during the FIFA World Cup 2026 earlier this summer – a deal that has been expanded into Premier League coverage.