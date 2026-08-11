Formula E, Disney+ and ESPN have announced a multi-year deal that will make Disney+ the global streaming home of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship across 144 territories, beginning with the 2026/27 season.

Majority-owned by Liberty Global, Formula E, the all-electric motorsport championship, will leverage Disney’s streaming ecosystem to reach millions of new households while complementing its portfolio of free-to-air and linear broadcast partners around the world.

Beyond the live racing action, fans will have access to dedicated preview and review shows, race highlights, in-depth analysis, behind-the-scenes programming and full race replays on demand immediately following each event. This expanded streaming offering will sit alongside Formula E’s existing broadcast partnerships, giving fans more ways to experience Formula E.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer Formula E, commented: “This is a landmark moment for Formula E and reflects the incredible momentum behind our championship. Disney’s unrivalled global reach and storytelling will introduce Formula E to millions of new fans while bringing them closer than ever to the drama, innovation and excitement of electric racing. As we enter the GEN4 era, this provides an exceptional platform to accelerate our global growth and continue building one of the world’s most exciting sports properties. We’re also excited by the opportunity to explore additional ways for Formula E and Disney to work together beyond live race coverage, creating even more innovative and engaging experiences for fans in the years ahead. ”

Michaella Snoeck, Chief Media Officer, Formula E, said: “This agreement reflects the global demand for Formula E. Disney’s unprecedented scale complements our valued linear TV broadcast network, allowing us to serve core markets locally while accelerating our digital footprint globally and bringing our fans closer to the action than ever before.”

Joe Earley, Co-President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment, added: “Formula E combines world-class competition, groundbreaking technology, and sustainability in a way that’s unlike any other sport. We’re excited to help power the championship’s next chapter on Disney+ and to give fans around the globe front row access to every adrenaline-fueled race as it happens.”

The 2026/27 campaign marks the arrival of Formula E’s revolutionary GEN4 era and the debut of the fastest and most technologically advanced electric racing car ever built. With 600kW of power, equivalent to more than 815 horsepower, and 0–60 mph in approximately 1.8 seconds, around 30 per cent faster than an F1 car, GEN4 sets a new benchmark on motorsport.

The new season will also introduce an enhanced race weekend format. The expanded calendar features 21 races across 13 cities, beginning in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 18th and concluding in Tokyo on July 25th 2027.

Meamnwhile, the 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to London for a season-ending double-header on August 15th-16th.