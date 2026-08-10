Sky Creative has unveiled its biggest ever football campaign under the platform ‘Welcome to the Show’, designed to unite every major domestic football competition broadcast on Sky Sports. The fully integrated, multi-channel campaign combines national-scale brand storytelling with localised creative tailored to every Premier League Club, ensuring fans experience both personalisation and the unique scale that only Sky Sports can offer.

The latest campaign under Sky Sports’ iconic platform Welcome to the Show celebrates a landmark football season featuring more than 1,500 live matches across the Premier League, Women’s Super League, EFL and Scottish Premiership. Built around the belief that every football fan is welcome, whatever competition they follow,

Welcome to the Show celebrates football and football fans alike, elevating every match into one season-long sporting spectacle and bringing the audience closer to the action like never before.

The campaign launches across TV, cinema, BVoD, social, digital and out-of-home, anchored by a landmark 3D takeover of London’s iconic Piccadilly Circus Lights. It is also supported by bespoke club creative, a specially commissioned football mural in Shoreditch and tailored social content.

As part of the creative development process, Sky Creative used AI-assisted concepting and visualisation to rapidly visualise and prototype concepts for the Piccadilly Circus activation. This enabled the team to explore more ambitious creative ideas and refine executions more quickly ahead of final production.

The Piccadilly Circus installation features a robotic arm spray-painting a white football with the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and WSL logos. As each competition is added, the football grows before dramatically exploding into Sky Sports red and blue confetti, revealing the message: 1,500 live matches. Hundreds of the iconic Sky Sports microphone covers then drop from above to complete the installation, celebrating the start of an unprecedented football season.

The full campaign includes:

• A national out-of-home campaign featuring bespoke creative for every Premier League club, with key messaging integrated onto the pitch itself

• A 30 second TV spot, that builds excitement and anticipation for the new season. The spot welcomes viewers to the show by using authentic observed football vignettes that resonate with real fans, combined with witty and ironic lines, telling us that when football is back, then so are we

• A comprehensive social and digital campaign delivering tailored creative throughout the opening weeks of the season

• A landmark 3D takeover of London’s iconic Piccadilly Circus Lights

• A specially commissioned football mural in Shoreditch celebrating the breadth of Sky Sports’ live football calendar

Ceri Sampson, Executive Creative Director, Sky Creative, said: “This season represents something genuinely unique for Sky Sports, an incredible proposition that no other broadcaster can offer.

“The challenge however wasn’t simply to promote 1,500 live matches. It was to create a single creative platform capable of celebrating the sheer breadth of football available on Sky Sports, while still feeling relevant to individual fans.

“We wanted to build something that could work at every level, from a national brand campaign to club-specific creative, while making football feel bigger, closer and more immersive – and crucially, making every fan feel welcome, whatever competition they love.

“The campaign also gave us the opportunity to embrace new ways of working creatively. AI helped us rapidly visualise and evolve concepts for our Piccadilly Circus installation, allowing the team to spend more time pushing the creative rather than producing iterations.”

Stephanie Bryant, Marketing Director, Sky Sports, said: “With more than 1,500 live matches available across the season, this is our biggest football proposition ever.”

“This campaign celebrates that scale in a way we never have before. Whether it’s the biggest Premier League clashes, rising stars in the WSL, the drama of the EFL or the passion of Scottish football, Sky Sports brings every competition together, giving fans more of the football they love.”

The campaign was developed by Sky Creative and launches ahead of the opening weekend of the new domestic football season.