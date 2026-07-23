Little Dot Studios, the digital media network, social media agency and multi-platform production company, reports it has expanded its global digital broadcast network to 250 actively managed channels, while surpassing 30,000 hours of long-form programming following a series of new and renewed licensing agreements with international distribution partners.

The studio says the milestone reflects its continued investment in audience-led distribution, supported by HyperLaunch, Little Dot Studios’ newly launched proprietary optimisation technology.

To feed this growing digital ecosystem, Little Dot Studios (part of media and entertainment group, Banijay Entertainment) has secured nearly 800 hours of new programming across factual, lifestyle, and entertainment genres through six new and renewed international distribution partnerships:

● Big Media: 400 hours of English- and Spanish-language factual programming, including Crime Exposé and Off Season.

● Passion Distribution: 151 hours of new factual programming, including Special Ops: Crime Squad UK, Into The Congo with Ben Fogle and Charlie Luxton’s Homes By The Sea.

● Seven.One Studios International: 85 hours of content with worldwide rights across genres like history and factual entertainment, delivering titles such as Boris Becker the Interview, How Factories Changed the World and How Trains Changed the World.

● Silverlining Rights: 70 hours of programming under an existing partnership, covering mostly US and Canadian territories with titles including Ransom, Gypsy Kids, Bill Bailey’s Australian Adventure and Building Britain’s Superhomes (Season 1, Season 2 and Monaco).

● 3 Roads: Marks a new distributor partnership and includes 56 hours of content, securing global rights for titles including the Legends of Air Power Series, appearing on The American Story, and the title For the Love of Their Brother, appearing on Real Stories.

● Incendo: 27 hours of romance and lifestyle programming for the US, Canada and UK markets to the First Comes Love channel, featuring rom-coms from the Canadian producer including titles Destination Love, Farmer Seeking Love, Love and Penguins, A Love Yarn and Sweet As Maple Syrup.

The newly acquired programming will populate several recently launched niche channels across Little Dot Studios’ network, including Food Vault, Luxury Homes, World’s Greatest Heists, Modern Warfare and All Out Romance.

This content expansion builds on recent major agreements across the network, including a 150-hour deal with Sphere Abacus and an expanded partnership with Warner Bros International Television Production that brought over 4,000 hours of content to the portfolio.

Connie Hodson, Director of Content Acquisitions & Partnerships at Little Dot Studios, commented: “Last year we set out to double our network channels to 160, and this year we’ve already added another 90 on top of that, bringing our owned and operated total to 250 channels and surpassing 30,000 hours of premium content. HyperLaunch provides the infrastructure to rapidly deploy and monetise niche channels at scale. Paired with our strong network of world-class content partners, we consistently deliver premium, must-watch programming that deeply engages our audiences.”

Little Dot Studios’ Digital Media Network now operates more than 250 actively managed digital broadcast channels and seven FAST brands distributed across more than 130 streaming channels worldwide, reaching over 125 million unique viewers each month.