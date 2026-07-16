Channel 4 series Fred Sirieix uncovers the world’s greatest hotels

Fred’s Ultimate Hotels, a new Channel 4 series fronted by hospitality expert and presenter Fred Sirieix, takes viewers behind the scenes of some of the world’s most extraordinary hotels to reveal what it really takes to deliver world-class service.

Travelling across the globe, Sirieix visits a collection of iconic destinations, from the regal splendour of The Royal Mansour in Marrakesh and the spectacular Royal Madikwe safari lodge in South Africa, to the timeless grandeur of Raffles Hotel in Singapore and the alpine luxury of Les Barmes de l’Ours in the French Alps.

But this is far more than a luxury travel series. In every episode, Sirieix experiences each hotel from both sides of the reception desk. First checking in as a guest to enjoy everything the property and destination have to offer, he then swaps five-star luxury for staff uniform, working alongside the teams responsible for creating seamless guest experiences.

Throughout the series, Sirieix assesses each hotel using his own Five Fs: First Impressions, Facilities, Flawless Service, Fine Details and Feeling. As he goes behind the scenes, he discovers the innovation, teamwork and attention to detail that transform exceptional hotels into unforgettable destinations.

Each episode culminates in Sirieix presenting his Hospitality Hero Award to one outstanding member of staff, celebrating the often-unsung individuals whose warmth, professionalism and dedication define truly exceptional hospitality.

Combining breathtaking locations with unrivalled behind-the-scenes access, Fred’s Ultimate Hotels offers a fascinating insight into the people and processes that make luxury look effortless, while celebrating the extraordinary individuals whose passion and commitment sit at the heart of every exceptional stay.

Sirieix commented: “People often think the secret to a great hotel is the building, the food or the luxury. Of course those things matter, but for me it’s always about the people. The welcome, the attention to detail and the passion of the staff are what turn a wonderful hotel into an unforgettable experience. It was an incredible privilege to work alongside some of the world’s best hospitality teams and to see first-hand the pride they take in what they do. I hope viewers will discover some extraordinary places, but more importantly meet the remarkable people who make them so special.”

Jannine Waddell, Executive Producer at Waddell Media, said: “Fred is the perfect host for this series. As one of the world’s leading hospitality experts, he knows exactly what it takes to deliver truly exceptional five-star service. But what makes Fred so special is that he’s never afraid to roll up his sleeves and get back to the job he loves. Whether he’s checking in guests, working front of house or supporting the team behind the scenes, he has enormous respect for the people whose passion and dedication create unforgettable experiences. Ultimate Hotels isn’t just a celebration of extraordinary destinations and luxury escapes – it’s a celebration of the remarkable staff who go above and beyond every day to make those experiences possible.”

Channel 4 Senior Commissiong Editor, Clemency Green added: “Fred’s Ultimate Hotels is an intoxicating mix of escapism, warmth and discovery, led by one of television’s most engaging hosts. Whether you’re an armchair traveller or a would-be guest dreaming of a stay, Fred’s adventures promise laughter, insight and a generous dose of wanderlust.”

Fred’s Ultimate Hotels was commissioned for Channel 4 by Senior Commissioning Editor, Clemency Green, with Director of Commissioning, Nations & Regions and Head of Lifestyle, Jo Street. The series is produced by Belfast based Waddell Media. Paula Campion is series producer; Luke Campbell is series director and Jannine Waddell is Executive Producer. Fred’s Ultimate Hotels is sponsored by Tripadvisor.