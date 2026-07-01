Spain: La Sép7ima selects Toboggan as technical partner 

Spain’s forthcoming national DTT channel, La Sép7ima, has taken a significant step towards launch after selecting Toboggan Group as its technical services provider.

The new FTA broadcaster, operated by Servicios Integrados Entretenimiento Televisivo, is preparing to enter the Spanish digital terrestrial television market following the award of a new nationwide broadcasting licence. The move marks one of the most important milestones in the channel’s rollout, as it finalises the infrastructure required to begin transmissions.

According to information listed in Spain’s State Register of Audiovisual Communication Service Providers, La Sép7ima has a scheduled start date of November 5th 2026. While the broadcaster has yet to officially confirm its launch timetable, the registry entry suggests preparations are entering their final stages.

Meanwhile, Toboggan Group has been selected as the channel’s technical partner, beating rival bidder Mediapro⁠ in the process.

The agreement is understood to cover key broadcast operations, including studio facilities, production control rooms, playout and continuity services, content storage and other technical resources required to support daily television operations. By relying on an established external infrastructure provider, La Sép7ima is expected to accelerate its route to market ahead of its planned debut.

La Sép7ima is being positioned as a general entertainment free-to-air channel, although the project has also highlighted a strong digital strategy. The broadcaster is expected to combine traditional linear television with content designed for online and connected-platform distribution, reflecting the increasingly hybrid nature of the television market.

The project is expected to involve substantial initial investment aimed at building original programming capabilities, live production facilities and a dedicated operational team. Toboggan’s involvement could also further strengthen the company’s growing presence within Spain’s broadcast services sector.

The launch comes at a time of continued evolution for Spain’s DTT market. The addition of a new national channel follows the government’s recent licence award process and arrives as the industry prepares for future technological developments, including the gradual transition towards DVB-T2 broadcasting.