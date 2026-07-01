HBO Max offering enhanced Tour de France Multi-view feature

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has unveiled its enhanced coverage offer for the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift with new innovations and studios bringing cycling coverage to millions of viewers in 21 languages across 50 markets in Europe.

More than 100 hours of live television coverage across all 21 stages of the men’s race (July 4th-26th) will be shown on Eurosport across Europe and TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland. WBD will also offering free-to-air coverage for viewers in Germany (Eurosport 1), Sweden (Kanal 9) and Finland (TV5), with 5 broadcasting highlights coverage in the UK through a partnership with TNT Sports. For the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift August 1st-9th), Eurosport and TNT Sports will broadcast every available kilometre produced across all nine stages comprising 27 hours of live action.

WBD’s enhanced streaming platform HBO Max will also stream every stage from both races live. Subscribers can enjoy an enhanced Multi-view feature built for the Tour de France, which delivers interactive coverage of four different camera feeds produced by WBD and from host broadcaster, ASO in a quad screen view. Fans will be able to select the audio from the feed they want to follow, such as WBD’s motorbike camera feed, the helicopter feed or additional angles covered from the road to follow the peloton from start to finish.

Alongside this, Key Moments built into the timeline of the HBO Max stage stream allows fans to seamlessly navigate to decisive moments within each race; 1080p Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will enhance the quality viewing experience; and up to 21 commentary languages will be selectable as part of Eurosport and TNT Sports’ Multi-language option on HBO Max.

Sclaing Studio Coverage

During the Tour de France, WBD will celebrate cycling culture and local heroes by producing distinct studio shows for viewers in different countries including the UK (The Breakaway), Germany (Velo Club), France (Les Rois de la Pédale), the Netherlands (Kop Over Kop) and Spain (La Montonera) from its state-of-the-art virtual studios across Europe.

In the UK, TNT Sports is going one step further by building on the success of its live studio shows during the Giro d’Italia to take The Breakaway on the road again. Hosted by Orla Chennouoi together with regular guests Robbie McEwen, Matt Stephens and Adam Blythe, two shows will broadcast from the heart of the cycling community on July 10th at the Rapha Clubhouse, London and on July 17th at The South Downs Social, Winchester.

From the July 21st-25th, the team will be based at one of the cycling’s most iconic landmarks by broadcasting live from Alpe d’Huez as the race takes i back-to-back mountain top finishes during stages 19 and 20. After conquering one of the toughest climbs in the sport, peaking at 2,642m on the Col du Galibier, the race heads to Paris where TNT Sports will broadcast from the cobbles of the Champs-Élysées for the final stage.

Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe, commented: “Cycling is part of our DNA and for more than 35 years, no other broadcaster has done more to bring the stories, strategy and emotion of the Tour de France to fans across Europe. That heritage matters because this is a sport built on knowledge, trust and passion, and our coverage is shaped by people who live and breathe cycling all year round. With every stage of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes available on HBO Max, Eurosport and TNT Sports, we are combining decades of cycling expertise with new product innovations that give fans more control, more context and more ways to follow every decisive moment. From the streets of Barcelona, to the peaks of Switzerland and Alpe d’Huez, to the southern shores of the French Riviera and everywhere in between, we will offer the most immersive and authentic cycling experience while showcasing the entirety of the men’s and women’s Tour de France for the widest possible audience.”

Alberto Contador, Eurosport and TNT Sports cycling expert, added: “Alpe d’Huez is one of cycling’s iconic climbs. Even people who don’t normally follow the sport know exactly what Alpe d’Huez is. Having it in the race always creates huge anticipation. Whether it proves decisive will depend on how the General Classification looks by then, but there’s no doubt that those final mountain stages should provide a spectacular finale.”

Tour de France broadcast timings (CEST) on Eurosport 1, TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max:



Team Presentation: 18:30-20:00 (Thu 2 Jul)

Stage 1: Barcelona → Barcelona (Team Time Trial) – 16:30-19:45 (Sat 4 Jul)

Stage 2: Tarragona → Barcelona (Hilly stage) – 13:30-18:15 (Sun 5 Jul)

Stage 3: Granollers → Les Angles (Mountain stage) – 11:45-17:30 (Mon 6 Jul)

Stage 4: Carcassonne → Foix (Hilly stage) – 13:00-18:00 (Tue 7 Jul)

Stage 5: Lannemezan → Pau (Flat stage) – 13:30-18:15 (Wed 8 Jul)

Stage 6: Pau → Gavarnie-Gèdre (Mountain stage) – 12:00-18:15 (Thu 9 Jul)

Stage 7: Hagetmau → Bordeaux (Flat stage) – 13:00-18:00 (Fri 10 Jul)

Stage 8: Périgueux → Bergerac (Flat stage) – 13:00-18:00 (Sat 11 Jul)

Stage 9: Malemort → Ussel (Hilly stage) – 13:00-18:30 (Sun 12 Jul)

Rest Day: Cantal (Mon 13 Jul)

Stage 10: Aurillac → Le Lioran (Mountain stage) – 13:00-18:00 (Tue 14 Jul)

Stage 11: Vichy → Nevers (Flat stage) – 13:30-18:15 (Wed 15 Jul)

Stage 12: Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours → Chalon-sur-Saône (Flat stage) – 13:00-18:15 (Thu 16 Jul)

Stage 13: Dole → Belfort (Hilly stage) – 12:45-18:30 (Fri 17 Jul)

Stage 14: Mulhouse → Le Markstein Fellering (Mountain stage) – 12:45-18:00 (Sat 18 Jul)

Stage 15: Champagnole → Plateau de Solaison (Mountain stage) – 12:45-18:30 (Sun 19 Jul)

Rest Day: Haute-Savoie (Mon 20 Jul)

Stage 16: Évian-les-Bains → Thonon-les-Bains (Individual Time Trial) – 12:30-18:15 (Tue 21 Jul)

Stage 17: Chambéry → Voiron (Flat stage) – 13:00-18:00 (Wed 22 Jul)

Stage 18: Voiron → Orcières-Merlette (Mountain stage) – 12:15-18:00 (Thu 23 Jul)

Stage 19: Gap → Alpe d’Huez (Mountain stage) – 13:30-18:15 (Fri 24 Jul)

Stage 20: Le Bourg d’Oisans → Alpe d’Huez (Mountain stage) – 11:00-17:30 (Sat 25 Jul)

Stage 21: Thoiry → Paris Champs-Élysées (Flat stage) – 15:30-20:45 (Sun 26 Jul)

Tour de France Femmes broadcast timings (CEST) on Eurosport 1, TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max:

Stage 1: Lausanne → Lausanne (Flat stage) – 15:30-18:45 (Sat 1 Aug)

Stage 2: Aigle → Genève (Flat stage) – 15:30-18:45 (Sun 2 Aug)

Stage 3: Genève → Poligny (Hilly stage) – 15:30-18:45 (Mon 3 Aug)

Stage 4: Gevrey-Chambertin → Dijon (Individual Time Trial) – 15:30-18:45 (Tue 4 Aug)

Stage 5: Mâcon → Belleville-en-Beaujolais (Hilly stage) – 13:30-18:45 (Wed 5 Aug)

Stage 6: Montbrison → Tournon-sur-Rhône (Hilly stage) – 15:30-18:45 (Thu 6 Aug)

Stage 7: La Voulte-sur-Rhône → Mont Ventoux (Mountain stage) – 15:15-18:45 (Fri 7 Aug)

Stage 8: Sisteron → Nice (Flat stage) – 15:30-18:45 (Sat 8 Aug)

Stage 9: Nice → Nice (Mountain stage) – 15:45-20:15 (Sun 9 Aug)