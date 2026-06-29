Comcast to separate media and tech businesses

Comcast Corporation has announced its intention to separate into two independent publicly traded companies through a tax-free spin-off of NBCUniversal and Sky. Upon completion of the transaction, Comcast shareholders will own shares in both Comcast and NBCUniversal, creating two focused industry players, each with distinct strategic opportunities.

Comcast says the proposed separation reflects its track record of “positioning its businesses to compete and win in rapidly changing markets”. As technological innovation, consumer behaviour and competitive dynamics continue to reshape both media and communications, Comcast’s Board and management team believe each company will be better positioned to pursue its own strategic priorities, invest for growth and create long-term shareholder value as independent entities.

Brian L. Roberts will continue to be actively involved in the leadership of Comcast and NBCUniversal, working in partnership with the CEOs of both companies. Mike Cavanagh will be the Chief Executive Officer of NBCUniversal and Comcast’s former Chief Financial Officer Michael Angelakis will become the Chief Executive Officer of Comcast, following completion of the separation and in the interim will join as a Strategic Advisor.

Roberts commented: “This is a very exciting day for our company. The transaction we are announcing will unlock a more entrepreneurial management approach and open up a multitude of new opportunities for each business. I very much look forward to helping guide our collective growth for this next chapter.”

“Mike Cavanagh will lead the new NBCUniversal media and entertainment company as CEO. Mike is one of the finest executives I’ve ever worked with and a trusted partner. His vision is for a unique, independent, focused company that will be home to some of the industry’s most valuable brands and assets across theme parks, film, television, streaming, sports and news. This new company will be well-positioned to pursue the significant opportunities that lie ahead, to partner across the media and entertainment ecosystem, and will be poised to grow.”

“I am also incredibly pleased to welcome back Michael Angelakis as Comcast CEO. As our widely admired former CFO, Michael’s deep knowledge of the business and passion for technology – combined with the leadership of Steve Croney, Jason Armstrong and the entire Comcast management team – will serve us well as we continue to take bold actions in today’s competitive environment. Our recent momentum is the launchpad to propel our advanced network, substantial customer base, and outstanding products to even greater success. Michael’s drive, proven track record and the tremendous level of respect he commands within our organization and beyond, make me exceptionally excited to work closely with him again,” concluded Roberts.

Cavanagh said: “Both companies begin this next chapter from positions of strength. Comcast will continue to build on its leadership in connectivity, while NBCUniversal, together with Sky, will have the scale, brands, content and financial resources to compete as a premier global media and entertainment company. Each organization will continue to be led by a management team with deep industry experience that will benefit from focused strategic priorities and the ability to pursue opportunities most relevant to their businesses. I’m personally thrilled to continue leading NBCUniversal into the future. With our iconic brands and theme parks, leading franchises and incredible creative talent, we are well-positioned for long-term value creation.”

Angelakis added: “I have had the privilege of working alongside Comcast’s talented leadership team for many years, and I am excited to return to partner with Brian, Steve, Jason and the entire organization. Comcast’s exceptional assets, entrepreneurial roots, deep customer relationships and strong track record of innovation and technological leadership provide a powerful foundation for the future. Together, we will build on those strengths, execute aggressively, invest for growth, and pursue new opportunities to create value for our customers, colleagues and shareholders.”

Transaction Details