Film London shuffles leadership

Film London has announced changes to its senior leadership team, with Helena Mackenzie taking on the new, expanded role Head of Talent and Business Development and Rose Cupit promoted to Head of Artists’ Moving Image.

Mackenzie continues to oversee film and TV inward investment into London, running landmark projects such as the Production Finance Market (PFM) and overseeing the provision of locations and logistical support to major film and high-end TV projects filming in the capital. Her new role brings Film London’s talent development work within her remit, including short film and early feature development (under the BFI Network aegis, which is made possible through National Lottery funding), the organisation’s series of filmmaker-focused Labs and the ongoing development of Film London’s innovative IP showcase, Upstream.

Cupit will lead the Film London Artists’ Moving Image Network (FLAMIN) team, overseeing a wide range of initiatives that identify, support and raise the profile of the UK’s most exciting and innovative artist filmmakers. Her remit includes major funding and development schemes such as FLAMIN Productions, FLAMIN Animations and the FLAMIN Fellowship, as well as the annual Jarman Award – a key fixture in the contemporary art calendar. Maggie Ellis, the former head of FLAMIN and a Film London staffer of more than 20 years, will continue to work with Film London in a part-time, freelance capacity, providing her expertise to our various schemes. Similarly, Jordan McGarry, Film London’s former Head of Talent Development and Production for almost a decade, is now serving as Senior Creative Advisor for PFM New Talent & Upstream.

Adrian Wootton OBE, Chief Executive of Film London, commented: “While the worlds in which they operate are admittedly very different, both Helena and Rose provide similarly vital support to their respective sectors: whether they’re working with producers on big-budget projects or helping artists develop their creative practice their expertise hinges on identifying, supporting and platforming people with great ideas who are looking to get them onto screen, and helping them overcome the challenges they meet along the way. As well as congratulating Helena and Rose, I’d like to thank Jordan McGarry and Maggie Ellis for their hard work and dedication over the years. As the outgoing heads of Talent Development and Production and FLAMIN, Jordan and Maggie have a achieved a tremendous amount over the years, and I’m delighted that they will remain within Film London orbit on a consultancy basis.”