STV Player adding FAST, VoD content from Great!

STV has announced a content partnership with Narrative Entertainment that will bring the Great! portfolio of FAST channels and on-demand programming to streaming service STV Player this July. The agreement sees the Great!’ FAST channels and VoD content become available through STV Player, expanding access to Great!’s library of movies, drama and entertainment programming. The partnership marks the first time Narrative Entertainment has partnered with a public service media organisation, and it also marks STV Player’s first foray into FAST distribution.

The launch builds on Great!’s existing relationship with Scottish viewers. The broadcaster is watched by 14 per cent of all Scottish viewers each month, with average watching up 22 per cent from 2025 to 2026. STV Player achieved its highest ever annual consumption in 2025, with total viewing hours of 75 million, up 9 per cent on the previous year.

Fateha Begum, Commercial Director at Narrative Entertainment, commented: “We’ve built a loyal and growing audience for the Great! channels in Scotland, and we’re delighted to be partnering with STV to bring our content to even more viewers. Audiences increasingly want to access their favourite shows on the platforms they use every day – our distribution strategy reflects that and is driving real growth for the brand.”

Richard Williams, Managing Director of Audience at STV, added: “STV Player is already home to the nation’s favourite shows, with much-loved soaps, conversation-starting dramas and fondly remembered classics all at viewers’ fingertips. As we continue to broaden the range of content available to our viewers, we’re delighted to welcome the Great! network, which is a strong addition to our line-up with a compelling mix of classic and contemporary programming.”

The new Great! FAST channels are available to stream on STV Player now and the VOD content will launch in July.