Orange appoints Javaid as Chief AI Officer

Orange has announced the appointment of Usman Javaid as the Group’s Chief AI Officer, effective from September 1st

Reporting directly to Bruno Zerbib, the Group’s Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Javaid will be responsible for accelerating and scaling up Orange’s AI initiatives, building on the strong technological foundations already in place. His objective will be to turn AI into a driver of transformation and value creation for the Group, its customers and its employees. In particular, he will aim to embed AI and agentic AI at the heart of Orange’s operations, across networks, customer relations, operations and services for businesses.

Orange has made AI a major driver of value creation, serving quality of service, operational excellence, customer experience and the development of new growth opportunities. The Group has set itself the objective of harnessing AI to generate more than €600 million in value by 2028.

Javaid succeeds Steve Jarrett, whose work helped structure the Group’s AI approach, establish technological foundations, and position Orange among the most recognised players in the field of AI.

Since April 2023, Javaid has served as Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Orange Business, where he has led the strategy, development and marketing of products and services, as well as data and AI transformation. From 2019, Javaid held several leadership positions at Amazon Web Services, including responsibility for Cloud Services across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Before that, from 2008 to 2019, he held a number of international roles at Vodafone, first in the B2C field, where he notably led the launch of 4G in Europe, and then in B2B, covering IoT, cloud, operations, network strategy and innovation. He began his career in 2005 at France Télécom (now Orange) in research and innovation, where he contributed to the development of new products, European research projects and international standardization work.