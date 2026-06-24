BBC unveils new Entertainment commissioning structure

Following the creation of two new Director roles for Entertainment and Factual at the BBC earlier this year, the corporation is continuing to evolve how it commissions content by introducing a new entertainment structure.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, commented: “Commissioning needs to evolve so we can serve our audiences, and the creative community, right across the UK. The new structure will give us clearer creative focus and simpler routes into commissioning for the hundreds of producers we work with. It also puts us in a strong position for the future by driving digital growth both on and off platform. Our new Director of Entertainment Ed Havard will be carrying this work forward, to ensure we keep delivering memorable and much-loved content, that brings people of all ages together.”

Under Havard, the BBC’s Director of Entertainment, the new commissioning model will be organised around three genres.

The new genres will be:

Studio Entertainment : live or as‑live shows such as Strictly, Gladiators and quiz formats

: live or as‑live shows such as Strictly, Gladiators and quiz formats Constructed Reality : returning factual entertainment brands such as The Apprentice, Race Across the World and The Traitors

: returning factual entertainment brands such as The Apprentice, Race Across the World and The Traitors Features and Events: passion-led shows such as gardening, food and antiques, alongside daytime programmes and major national moments

Havard added: “A simpler and faster Entertainment structure sets us up for continued success across the entire slate. These new genres will provide clearer remits for our suppliers and for our partners – both internally and externally. By removing any overlap, we’ll be able to increase our focus on developing the very best ideas in each genre, and simplify our operations to work at pace to deliver for audiences right across the UK.”

Three new Heads of Commissioning roles will be created to lead these genres, and as part of these changes two of the roles will be based outside of London with a preference for Salford or Glasgow.

The BBC notes that it plans to move to this new structure and close the existing genre model (Entertainment, Factual Entertainment & Events and Daytime & Early Peak) in the autumn.