TCL rolls out Google TV with Gemini across Europe

TCL, the consumer electronics brand, is rolling out Google TV with Gemini across a wider range of TCL TV models in Europe

In the UK, the rollout is now available and continues across other key European markets throughout 2026. Supported models include the new SQD-Mini LED TV lineup (X11L, C8L, C7L) and RGB-Mini LED TV lineup (RM9L, and RM7L). The update also extends to TCL’s 2025 TV models, with availability dependent on individual device eligibility and system update progress.

With Google Gemini, users can interact with TCL TVs more naturally by just using their voice, making it easier to discover content, ask questions, control compatible smart home devices, play music, or access personalised recommendations. Google TV with Gemini also supports more conversational search, helping viewers refine what they want to watch without needing exact titles or direct commands.

“TCL continues to focus on making viewing experiences more practical and accessible for consumers across Europe,” commented Stefan Streit, CMO at TCL Europe. “Bringing the Google TV with Gemini experience to more TCL TVs reflects our broader approach to connected entertainment, where intuitive interaction and premium display experiences come together naturally in everyday life.”

TCL ranked No.1 globally in shipment volume of TVs featuring Google TV OS for five consecutive years from 2021 to 2025.

The rollout reflects TCL’s continued focus on integrating advanced display technology with more connected home entertainment experiences across its television portfolio spanning SQD-Mini LED and RGB Mini LED categories.