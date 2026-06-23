SES expands ASTRA TV line-up in Spain

SES is adding regional Spanish channels to its existing Free-To-View offering as well as launching ‘next-generation’ hybrid set-top boxes.

SES has added a bundle of 14 new regional channels in HD and some in UHD quality to ASTRA TV, offering viewers a broad mix of news, culture and entertainment from regions and cities across Spain. These include Canal Sur, Aragon TV, TPA, IB3, Televisión Canaria, CMM, CyLTV, TV3, TVG, Telemadrid, La 7 Región de Murcia, ETB 1, TV Extremadura and À Punt.

To further enhance the viewing experience, SES has launched new set-top boxes (STB) available for purchase in the Spanish market. The devices offer easy navigation and a modern graphical interface to access the ASTRA TV offering and are designed to support a seamless, high-quality satellite TV experience.

The STBs can also connect to the internet via WiFi or a cable, which means they can combine satellite TV with online content. This will allow viewers to access additional channels and on-demand services in high quality. When connected, the boxes can also show a more advanced TV guide with images, making it easier to browse content. The set-top boxes are built to be future-ready, supporting the latest TV standards such as DVB-I and DVB-NIP, which means they are designed to stay compatible with new types of services and content as they become available.

“We are committed to keeping prime content freely available to viewers across Spain, no matter how remotely located they are,” said Michele Gosetti, VP, Sales Sports & Events and New Media Applications at SES. “By expanding our regional channel offering and introducing next generation set-top boxes, ASTRA TV underscores satellite’s role in delivering high-quality television to audiences across the country.”

The ASTRA TV platform addresses a gap in the Spanish broadcasting market by providing universal satellite access to television and supporting hybrid content offering. Initially launched on September 29, 2025, ASTRA TV broadcasts via SES satellites at 19.2 degrees East, a prime orbital position already used by more than one million TV households in Spain to directly receive content.