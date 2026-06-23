MPs to study the future of Gaelic broadcasting

The Scottish Affairs Committee of the UK House of Commons has launched an inquiry into the future of Gaelic broadcasting. During this inquiry, MPs will examine the funding and legislative status of Gaelic broadcasting, as well as its impact on Gaelic language and culture in Scotland.

Gaelic remains an important part of Scotland’s cultural identity and, despite a long-term decline in its use, the latest census indicates an increase in the number of people with Gaelic language skills.

However, MG Alba, the Gaelic Media Service that delivers BBC ALBA, has warned that Gaelic broadcasting “faces a time of great jeopardy” due to underfunding of the service and has called for a stronger statutory footing and greater funding stability.

Though MG Alba is funded by the Scottish Government, it also receives production resources from the BBC amounting to around £10 million (€11.6m) annually. Both the UK Government and MG Alba have said that the forthcoming BBC Charter renewal, due in 2028, presents an opportunity to explore how the BBC can better support minority language broadcasting, such as Scottish Gaelic.

The committee asks for written evidence submissions by July 31st 2026.

Scottish Affairs Committee Chair, Patricia Ferguson MP, said: “Gaelic is a vital part of Scotland’s culture, with Gaelic broadcasting playing an important role both in Gaelic-speaking communities and promoting the language internationally. However, it’s increasingly clear that MG Alba and Gaelic broadcasting are facing significant pressures.”

“This inquiry will examine how Gaelic broadcasting can best be supported and sustained. We will look in detail at its statutory framework, funding and comparable models of minority language broadcasting, as we consider how to protect and strengthen Gaelic broadcasting for the future.”