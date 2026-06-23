Canal+ App deepens Fire TV integration

Canal+ and Amazon have announced a strategic collaboration spanning multiple European countries that will see the deeper integration of the Canal+ App across Fire TV devices.

The agreement covers France, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Hungary and Belgium, combining Amazon’s scale and in entertainment with Canal+’s content offering with the aim of accelerating distribution across Fire TV devices, improving content discoverability and strengthening user engagement.

In addition to this expanded collaboration across Canal+‘s European territories, Canal+ France and Amazon are taking their collaboration a step further with the launch of a limited-time commercial bundle offer. Starting on June 23rd, customers purchasing an eligible Amazon Fire TV device on Amazon.fr will receive one month of Canal+ included.

Philippe Schwerer, EVP Industrial Partnerships & New Business, Canal+, commented: “We are pleased to take our collaboration with Amazon to the next level. This new agreement goes beyond our existing collaboration by enabling deeper integration and new commercial initiatives across several European markets. By combining Canal+’s premium content with Amazon’s scale, we aim to accelerate growth and reach new audiences.”

Jon Kirk, Vice President, Content Applications & Partner Engagement, Amazon Devices and Services, added: “With nearly 300 million Fire TV devices sold worldwide, we are always looking to bring our customers new ways to discover the content that they love. This enhanced collaboration with Canal+ does exactly that, offering our European customers greater value and a seamless way to discover.”