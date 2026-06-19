RTÉ’s Wynne elected Chair of EBU Technical Committee

The 32nd EBU Technical Assembly has elected a new Technical Committee and Chair at its annual meeting, hosted by Spanish public broadcaster RTVE in Barcelona. Brian Wynne, Head of Technology Infrastructure at RTÉ, was elected Chair of the new Technical Committee (TC), taking over from Michael Eberhard, Chief Technology Officer at ARD/SWR, who led the TC from 2024 to 2026. Simon Tuff from the BBC and Sasha Schwoll from SWR/ARD were elected as Vice-Chairs.

The Technical Assembly brings together representatives from all EBU Members for an exchange on technical topics of strategic importance to public service media. It elects a new Technical Committee every two years.

The 13 elected Member representatives of the Technical Committee shape the direction of the work carried out by the EBU Technology & Innovation department on behalf of the EBU Membership, through the collaborative Strategic Programmes, Focus Groups and working groups coordinated by the department.

Wynne commented: “This is the moment for public service media to think bigger than ever before, to work even closer and – importantly – act together. I look forward to helping turn collaboration into action, building on the great work already achieved by colleagues across the EBU, for the benefit of audiences across Europe.”

Eberhard added: “We have, in two years of rapid change, begun to align the membership around a new vision and platform, shifted the focus to new activities, and put the work on new rails. I wish the newly elected TC the tenacity and courage to continue to push on the big challenges we are unique placed to address, including on cloud, data, and AI, which will impact us all massively. Let’s continue to shape our future together!”

The new Technical Committee is: