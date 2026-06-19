Gallant appointed Irdeto CEO

Irdeto, a Canal+ company and specialost in digital platform cybersecurity, has announced that Doug Lowther will step down as Chief Executive Officer with Axel Gallant replacing him in the role.

Lowther has served as CEO since 2015. During his tenure, Irdeto has more than doubled its market share in video security and developed new businesses in Video Games and Smart Mobility. Earlier in his career at Irdeto, Lowther served as Executive Vice President at Digital TV.

“Doug has provided strong leadership during a pivotal period in Irdeto’s history,” commented Stéphane Baumier, CTO at Canal+. “On behalf of the Canal+ Group, we thank him for his contributions and commitment to Irdeto.”

Lowther said: “The last decade has been marked by constant change in the world and in the industries we serve, and it’s been a great honor to lead the incredible people at Irdeto during that time. I’d like to thank our customers, partners, and stakeholders for the trust they have placed in us and the privilege of working with them.”

“We are pleased to appoint Axel Gallant as our next Chief Executive Officer,” added Baumier. ”Axel has worked at Canal+ since 2013, managing various pay-TV businesses for the Group across Africa, Europe and Asia. This track record gives him the experience and perspective to guide Irdeto through its next phase of growth and innovation.”