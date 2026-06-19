France: World Cup brings record audiences to M6+

After the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match between Mexico and South Africa on M6 attracted nearly 5 million viewers (28.5 per cent audience share) on June 11th, the French group’s streaming service, M6+, has been setting new records in recent days.

Boosted by the World Cup tournament, the platform has established itself as a key destination for French football fans, achieving its best-ever audience numbers. M6 group holds the FTA rights to 54 matches out of 104 in France, including all matches featuring the national team.

Since the competition kicked-off “more than 1 million new users” have signed up to M6+, which was described as “a record-breaking recruitment performance”. Within the first week of the tournament, “42 million people, or two-thirds of the French population, have watched the World Cup” on either M6 or M6+, reports the group.

The match where France beat Senegal 3-1 on June 16th – the first game on the tournament featuring the national team – drew 13.99 million viewers on M6 (61.4 per cent audience share), and the best 2026 audience for the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, the M6+ app has risen to the top of the App store and Google Play downloads charts; and on the M6 and M6+ social networks, the sporting event has “generated exceptional momentum” with 155 million views.

In April 2026, M6 Group looked towardd a strong audience and growing ad revenues for Q2 thanks to the World Cup.

Since then, it has deployed what it has branded as an ‘XXL set-up’ that includes live match replays and exclusive content on M6+. This strategy is paying off: nearly one third of the matches audiences was “viewed live on M6+ and smart TVs”.

On the advertising side, rates vary between €40,000 and €325,000 per 20 seconds for matches involving the French national team in the group stage, according to M6 Unlimited commercial offers. The most expensive ad spot has been priced at €500,000 gross per 20 seconds between potential extra time and a penalty shootout in the World Cup final (should it feature the France national team) – which M6 CEO David Larramendy says has already been pre-booked.