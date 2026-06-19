France: TF1+ and TF1 Live TV now on Netflix

Netflix and TF1 Group’s distribution partnership is now officially available to subscribers in France, allowing them to watch TF1+ programming and TF1 Live TV channels on Netflix.

A deal was first announced in June 2025, with the roll out being confirmed at the TF1 Upfront event in Paris on June 18th.

“People have more entertainment choices than ever, so we have to consistently give them the best variety of TV and films in a seamless and personalised way,” commented Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix. “Our partnership with TF1 brings together two strong, complementary content offerings in a world-class user experience, delivering even more entertainment value for our members in France.”

“I’m thrilled to see this groundbreaking partnership with Netflix come to life,” added Rodolphe Belmer, CEO ofTF1 Group. “Netflix subscribers will now get to enjoy the very best of TF1 television like never before — from our news programmes and biggest rugby and football matches to beloved shows like Star Academy and Koh-Lanta, and major drama events like L’Été 36. By combining our programming with the power of Netflix’s recommendations, we will reach new audiences together and open up new opportunities for our advertisers.”

The fully integrated model brings TF1+ content into the seamless Netflix experience along with features such as the Continue Watching row, My List, and Top 10 rows.

Reacting to the news, Paolo Pescatore of PP Foresight said: “While [this roll out] might sound straightforward, it is no easy feat and represents an important shift in the streaming landscape. For years, the industry has talked about aggregation. Most attempts have centred on bundling subscriptions or placing apps side by side. This goes much further. The content is integrated directly into the product experience, allowing Netflix’s discovery engine and personalisation capabilities to do the heavy lifting.”

“What is particularly striking is how this reinforces Netflix’s ambition to become the primary destination for entertainment rather than simply another streaming service. A year ago, this looked like an interesting experiment. Today, it looks more like a blueprint. The bigger question now is not whether others will follow, but which broadcasters, streamers, and pay TV providers will be next to embrace this deeper level of integration,” added Pescatore, writing on LinkedIn.