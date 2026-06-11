Report: SVoD Top 10s offer limited insight into audience behaviour

Prime Video has become the latest streaming platform to introduce weekly rankings of its most-watched content, joining Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and a growing number of SVoD services that use Top 10 charts to guide viewers through increasingly crowded content libraries.

According to analysis from Spanish audience consultancy Barlovento Comunicación, while these rankings have become a key discovery tool for subscribers, they provide little transparency about actual viewing performance and may influence consumption as much as they reflect it.

Prime Video recently began publishing weekly lists of its most-viewed films and series, separated into English-language and non-English-language categories. The move follows a broader industry trend that gained momentum after the global success of Netflix’s Squid Game in 2021, when streaming platforms began placing greater emphasis on showcasing their most popular titles.

However, Barlovento argues that the rankings offer limited insight into real audience behaviour because platforms rarely disclose the methodology behind them. Netflix remains the only major service to publish additional metrics, including viewing hours and estimated views, although the figures are not independently audited and are not broken down by market.

The consultancy notes that rankings can significantly affect a title’s performance. Prominent placement within a platform’s interface increases visibility, encourages sampling and can extend the commercial lifespan of content that remains in the charts for several weeks.

At the same time, questions remain about how popularity is measured. Rankings may vary considerably depending on whether they are based on total viewing hours, completed views, unique viewers or other engagement indicators. Platforms generally do not disclose these details, making comparisons difficult.

The report also points to several blind spots in current ranking systems, including the inability to determine how many viewers completed a programme, how much viewing was shared among multiple users, or the threshold required for a view to be counted.

As competition for audience attention intensifies, Top 10 rankings are becoming an increasingly important promotional asset for streaming services. While they help users navigate vast catalogues, critics argue that they also allow platforms to shape the narrative around what constitutes a hit.

According to Barlovento, the growing prominence of popularity rankings risks blurring the distinction between genuine audience demand and platform-driven visibility, raising fresh questions about transparency in streaming measurement.