Report: Smallsats still a small share of total mass

A report from Novaspace suggests that while Smallsat launches are growing in number, they remain a small share of the total mass launched into orbit, which is dominated by non-smallsat mega-constellations in the next decade.

The number of smallsats to be launched to increase from 1,578 to 1,852 over the next decade, with three out four satellites destined for a constellation, noted the report.

Chinese mega-constellations (GuoWang and Qianfan) will account for 30 per cent of smallsats and half of mass to be launched over 2026 to 2035.

Compared to the cyclical constellation market, the single satellite market will see a slow but stable growth, averaging 445 units launched annually.

The report added: “Historically negligible pre-2018, the smallsat market’s contribution to total satellite mass is driven by the proliferation of smallsat constellations, where smallsat mass is concentrated. Only a small share of smallsat mass is open to established suppliers as many mega-constellations are not fully addressable due to vertical integration (e.g.Starlink) or being captive domestically (e.g. GuoWang, Qianfan in China).”