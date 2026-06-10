Channel 4 announces winners of B Corp competition

Channel 4 Sales has named the B Corp businesses which have won the second iteration of its B Corp competition. The competition, in partnership with B Lab UK, enables five more B Corps to deploy TV advertising and fuel positive consumer behaviour change.

The five winners will win a share of TV advertising airtime worth £600,000, which kicks off with a special primetime linear ad-break takeover later this year, showcasing each business alongside educational messaging about the B Corp movement to a national audience.

Each winner will also benefit from ad placements across Channel 4 Streaming, helping them reach their target audiences and accelerate the growth of their purpose-driven businesses.

The winners were selected from a shortlist of ten finalists, who pitched their creative vision for their advert and demonstrated how TV advertising could help them scale further, alongside what being a B Corp means to them.

The winners are:

SURI – a purpose-led oral care brand challenging a disposable category with premium electric toothbrushes designed for life.

– a purpose-led oral care brand challenging a disposable category with premium electric toothbrushes designed for life. Holy Moly Dips Ltd – a natural food brand best known for fresh avocado products.

– a natural food brand best known for fresh avocado products. Klyk – an IT company that is on a mission to end waste in business IT.

– an IT company that is on a mission to end waste in business IT. Faith In Nature – creators of natural, plant based personal care, founded in 1974, with a long-standing commitment to sustainability and nature, including appointing Nature to its board of directors.

– creators of natural, plant based personal care, founded in 1974, with a long-standing commitment to sustainability and nature, including appointing Nature to its board of directors. TOTM – a period‑care brand producing organic cotton pads, tampons and cups.

Tom Patterson, Sustainability Lead at Channel 4 Sales, said: “We were blown away by this year’s shortlist – the creativity, the ambition, the sheer quality of ideas on show. Each business brought the B Corp spirit to life in a way that felt fresh and genuinely exciting. What stood out most wasn’t just the ideas, but how clearly they got the power of TV – to reach new audiences, fuel growth, and help make more sustainable choices feel like the easy ones. We can’t wait to see these ideas brought to life on screen later this year.”

Ros Holley, Director of Marketing & Communications, B Lab UK. added: “Watching the finalists pitch was an incredible reminder of the raw energy and original thinking driving the B Corp community today. Every single business showed up with a unique story to tell, collectively redefining what responsible business looks like in the UK. A massive congratulations to this year’s winners. We’re excited to see how the final ads will captivate audiences and spark meaningful conversation.”

Last year’s competition showed how TV can help increase the understanding of what it means to be a B Corp, with research from Sonder showing 88 per cent of viewers reported an improved opinion of B Corps and 85 per cent said they were more likely to consider purchasing from a B Corp.

The B Corp initiative forms part of Channel 4 Sales’ ongoing commitment to using the power of advertising to support positive social and environmental change, alongside wider Business for Good initiatives including Black in Business and the Diversity in Advertising Award.

This year’s judging panel for the B Corp competition included:

Sam Hicks – Head of Advertiser Strategy, Channel 4 (Chair)

Stephen Woodford – Chief Executive Officer, Advertising Association

Rupert Carter – Founder, Sonder

James Longhurst – Content Director, UK Adwanted Group

Miketta Lane – Director, 4Creative

Anuradha Chugh – Board Member, B Lab UK

Rosalind Holley – Director of Communications & Marketing, B Lab UK

Anthony Moore – Founder/Creative, Factory Studios

The previous winners of the inaugural competition were wellness brand Ancient + Brave, farmer-owned Fairtrade chocolate brand Divine Chocolate, sustainable everyday essential products company Seep, ticketing platform Ticket Tailor, and Welsh brewery Tiny Rebel.