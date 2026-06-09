OQ links with Telefónica Germany for D2D

Luxembourg-based OQ Technology, which is focusing on the direct-to-device (D2D) market, and Telefónica Germany are joining forces to conduct the first live demonstration of two-way satellite communications by a European satellite operator directly to standard, unmodified smartphones (including iPhone, Samsung, and Google devices) using terrestrial mobile spectrum.

The demonstration, planned in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany, will evaluate the integration of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites with existing mobile networks to support messaging and voice-based services directly from space.

While OQ claims a ‘first’ in the market, similar European test calls – including video – have been undertaken by Vodafone using AST SpaceMobile satellites.

Under the Telefonica agreement, OQ Technology will leverage its next-generation satellites and fully in-house developed multi-band D2D payload technology together with spectrum provided by Telefónica Germany to validate direct-to-smartphone connectivity using conventional mobile devices and licensed operator frequencies. The 3GPP-standard-based payload supports MSS S-band, C-band, and IMT bands, enabling flexible deployment models for future Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) services.

OQ Technology said that the initiative positions it as the first European company preparing missions across all three major D2D spectrum bands, MSS S-band, C-band, and International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) bands, further reinforcing Europe’s leadership in sovereign satellite-mobile communications.

“Europe must develop its own sovereign and interoperable space-based mobile infrastructure,” commented Omar Qaise, Founder and CEO of OQ Technology. “This collaboration with Telefónica Germany demonstrates that European operators and European satellite companies can jointly build next-generation connectivity solutions based on open standards, licensed spectrum, and existing smartphones. Our D2D satellite network is designed to seamlessly complement terrestrial mobile networks, extending coverage where it is most needed while preserving terrestrial mobile operator control and their spectrum sovereignty.”

“This is an important step for Germany’s digital infrastructure: We are testing mobile communications connections directly between satellites and conventional smartphones – using a European technology approach and with the aim of strengthening Europe’s digital sovereignty,” added Jörg Kablitz, Chief Partner & Wholesale Officer at Telefónica Germany. “The satellite-based service is intended to supplement existing mobile networks in areas where expanding infrastructure on the ground would be extremely costly or impossible.”