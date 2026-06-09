Apple unveils new child safety features

With software updates this autumn, parents will be able to access new child safety features, including a simpler setup experience with a recommended set of essential apps, Ask to Browse, Time Allowances, and a redesigned Screen Time.

Apple has unveiled a suite of intuitive features designed to allow parents to more easily manage the content their children can see, who they can communicate with, and when they have access to apps.

“At Apple, our mission has always been to create technology that empowers people and enriches their lives, while helping keep them safe,” commented Sumbul Desai, M.D., Apple’s vice president of Health and Fitness. “Our approach to helping families create safer digital experiences is grounded in the belief that every child is unique. That’s why we build simple and intuitive tools, based on expert guidance, to let parents tailor their kids’ digital journey. Today, we’re introducing major updates to help families thoughtfully establish age-based protections and develop healthy digital habits.”

Apple has integrated guidance from leading clinical and child development research for many years – as well as online safety experts – into its products and services, and continues to help advance research into children’s digital wellbeing. The tech giant notes it is working with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to adapt its Family Media Plan into a guide parents can reference when using Apple products. Apple also continues to collaborate with researchers to understand the impact of technology on children’s wellbeing, and adds it is committed to advancing the science in this area. To help parents stay informed and learn more, Apple has launched a dedicated website that features the latest tools, helpful resources, and answers to common question.

The new features will be available after installing the Screen Time update in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.