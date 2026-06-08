Portugal: Telcos fined over ad collusion

The Portuguese Competition Authority (AdC) has fined telecom operators Meo, Nos, and Vodafone, along with consulting firm Accenture, a combined €13.3 million for entering into an anti-competitive agreement.

The penalties stem from a December 2021 accusation that the companies colluded to insert 30 seconds of advertising before users could access automatic TV recordings. This was done specifically through the Playce platform, which was suspended on May 1st 2025, following the AdC’s initial notice of illegality.

The AdC explained that this “joint initiative,” supported by Accenture, eliminated competition by standardising the commercialisation of advertising space, including prices and discounts. Consequently, this made it significantly harder for customers to switch operators, even if they were unhappy with the newly introduced advertising.

The investigation began in August 2020 following media reports and revealed that the agreement was in effect from August 2019 to May 2025.

Vodafone stated it would contest the ruling in court, citing flaws in its content and grounds.

Nos also declared its intent to appeal judicially, arguing that the process lacked a legal basis and that the conviction “penalises innovation and competition” in the national advertising market.

One of the four fined companies chose to voluntarily pay the fine and waive its right to further litigation.