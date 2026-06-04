Vertical video push on BBC apps

The BBC has announced updates to its BBC Sport and BBC News apps that it says will make it easier and faster to find and discover desirable content, with new features including swipeable vertical videos and a new Shorts tab.

“Whether you’re checking breaking news, catching a key sporting moment, or just looking for something to watch next, mobile habits have changed. People want content that’s quick to access, easy to navigate and visually engaging, ” explained Will Farrell-Green, BBC Chief Product Officer in a blog post. “Across the BBC News and BBC Sport apps, our new vertical, swipeable video experiences make it possible to move seamlessly from one clip to the next. It’s a format that feels natural on a phone – whether it’s checking the latest waiting for the bus, catching those key moments between meetings – or getting up to speed on your lunchbreak – more and more of us are doing it. At the same time, refreshed video rails will bring more content into view, helping audiences spot something interesting faster without having to dig around for it.”

BBC Sport

For sports fans, the changes are especially noticeable. The BBC Sport app has introduced a dedicated Shorts tab, giving fans a central hub for bite-sized video content – from match highlights and expert analysis to explainers, reactions and behind-the-scenes moments. There’s also a new customisable startup screen, giving viewers more control over their experience.

BBC News

The BBC News app has added more immersive video experience. The new swipeable portrait player allows people to move through news clips with easy vertical swiping — ideal for quickly getting up to speed with the latest stories. Combined with improved video rails, the app makes it easier to discover news and dive deeper into the topics that catch users’ attention.

Learning from BBC iPlayer

“These updates don’t come out of nowhere,” said Farrell-Green. “They build on earlier experimentation with short-form video on BBC iPlayer, where audiences could browse vertical clips, swipe between videos, and jump straight into full programmes or add them to a watchlist. Those trials offered valuable insight into how short-form content can act as front door into richer, longer-form viewing. And those learnings are shaping experiences across BBC News and Sport.”

“As short-form video continues to evolve, we’re looking at how these experiences can connect quick updates, live moments and in-depth content – creating a seamless journey from a single clip to the full breadth of BBC journalism, sport and entertainment,” concluded Farrell-Green.