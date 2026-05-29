Study: YouTube leads streaming ad investment growth

As streaming TV continues reshaping the global media landscape, research from DoubleVerify (DV), the software platform to verify media quality, optimise ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, shows marketers are increasing investment across the world’s largest streaming platforms, with YouTube leading the way.

The findings are part of DV’s 2026 Global Insights report titled Must-CTV: Streaming’s Shift From Promise to Performance, informed by proprietary DV measurement data spanning billions of impressions from DV-protected campaigns and controlled tests where protection controls were not applied, as well as surveys of more than 2,000 marketers and 22,000 consumers across more than 20 global markets.

DV’s marketer survey found that:

70 per cent of marketers said they increased streaming investment in YouTube over the last year

65 per cent increased investment in Netflix

59 per cent increased investment in Prime Video

48 per cent increased investment in Samsung streaming environments

The findings underscore the continued acceleration of advertiser investment into premium streaming TV environments as marketers look to reach increasingly fragmented audiences across connected TV (CTV) platforms.

“Globally, streaming TV has become a core part of the modern media mix,” commented Collette Spagnolo, VP, Marketing, Integrated Marketing & Analytics at DoubleVerify. “Marketers are recognising the value of platforms where consumers are spending more of their viewing time, particularly environments that can deliver both scale and measurable business outcomes.”