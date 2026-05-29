DirecTV expands distribution deal with Tribeca Festival

DirecTV is continuing its relationship with the Tribeca Festival to bring the best of the Festival experience to audiences across the US in a renewed collaboration that celebrates both the first anniversary of the Tribeca Festival Hub and Tribeca Festival+ FAST Channel launch on DirecTV and the 25th anniversary of the independent film festival, which runs June 3rd–14th in New York City.

“The launch of the Tribeca Festival+ FAST Channel and Hub on DirecTV marked a transformative moment in the evolution of free streaming – one that brings premium, culturally significant storytelling into a space often defined by volume over quality,” commented Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Officer at DirecTV Advertising. “By combining the storied Tribeca brand with the scale and accessibility of DirecTV’s MyFree DirecTV platform, this collaboration redefined what audiences and advertisers can expect from the FAST ecosystem, and we’re excited to expand that with even more great content this year.”

Since launch, Tribeca Festival content has generated more than 3 million viewing hours and reached nearly 1 million viewers nationwide. With MyFree DirecTV, users can lean in to the Tribeca Festival Hub, an on-demand destination featuring a curated library of independent films and exclusive programming available to both streaming and satellite audiences, or enjoy the Tribeca Festival+ FAST Channel, an always-on channel with a selection of bold, independent feature films from emerging voices and acclaimed directors.

As part of its exclusive agreement with Tribeca, DirecTV will premiere an exciting new slate of films beginning on June 3 and continuing throughout 2026, including American Violet, Chop & Steele, Confetti of the Mind, Dead and Breakfast, Kim’s Video, Never Too Late: The Doc Severinsen Story, Newness, Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made, Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake), Thank You Very Much, The Oh in Ohio, and many more.

DirecTV will also be on site in New York at the Festival to capture exclusive interviews with filmmakers and talent that will be featured across DirecTV’s social platforms and on the Tribeca Festival Hub on DirecTV, giving audiences nationwide a behind-the-scenes look at the stories and creators shaping independent film in 2026.

“Tribeca was built on the foundation of original storytelling and to create meaningful connections between filmmakers and audiences,” said Rebecca Glashow, CEO of Tribeca Enterprises. “Our collaboration with DirecTV expands that mission beyond the Festival itself, bringing independent filmmakers and emerging voices into homes across the country all year through Tribeca+Fast Channel. As we celebrate our 25th year, we’re delighted to continue to grow our collaboration with DirecTV.”

“The Tribeca Festival+ FAST Channel and Hub bridges the gap between a prestigious, in-person festival and a national audience, transforming Tribeca from a moment in time into a year-round content destination,” added Kent Rees, General Manager, MyFree DirecTV. “It also creates new opportunities for filmmakers, providing a powerful platform to showcase their work to viewers who may not otherwise have access to independent cinema. This renewed collaboration with Tribeca proves that free, ad-supported streaming television can deliver not only scale, but also substance.”